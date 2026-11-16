Entertainment

Davido, our very own Afrobeats superstar, just dropped some proper gbas-gbos on his relationship with fellow hitmaker, Rema, and honestly, we were not expecting it! Turns out, these two have a super tight bond that's way beyond the studio. Forget about music collabs for a minute, because OBO says their chats are mostly about 'life' things.

According to Davido, Rema isn't just a colleague; he's more like an Edo brother. He even revealed that Rema regularly phones him, and these calls can last up to a whole hour! Imagine the amount of gist passing through that line. Davido said people do not know about their great relationship.

Davido, who clearly rates Rema, described him as super respectful and gave props to his success. And for those of us already manifesting a joint track? OBO teased us small: “We haven’t recorded yet, but I’m not saying in the future we won’t.” So, while we eagerly anticipate that banger, we guess it’s deep life advice and brotherhood vibes keeping them connected.

Seriously, who knew Davido and Rema were lowkey giving us major friendship goals? This is the kind of bond we love to see!