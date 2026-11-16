Afrobeats dey chop serious investment for Lagos event centres

Entertainment

Afrobeats is seriously pulling in investments for big event venues, as investors finally wise up to the massive revenue potential of Nigeria’s live entertainment scene. E be like say our music no dey play when it comes to making the kudi.

Wetin the Talk Dey Haba?

Chude Jideonwo, a big name in media and investment, dropped these gists during a recent chat on Coffee Table with Ugo Dre. Jideonwo, known for supporting creators with his fund, shared why investors previously dey do shakara, holding back from financing large entertainment venues. Dem just no believe say profit go show.

From Scepticism to Stadium Dreams

Before, investors no too dey rate our entertainment venues. According to Jideonwo, dem lacked solid proof that these places could actually make money. But guess what changed the game? The global success of our Afrobeats artists! You see them filling up stadiums abroad like pure magic. This international recognition don ginger investors, making them see the market with new eyes.

Jideonwo even hinted that as his own investment fund grows, he’s thinking of pumping money into entertainment infrastructure too. Even though his fund primarily supports creators, he’s down for any commercially viable opportunity inside the media and entertainment industry. So, if e dey make sense, e go make dollars!

Detty December and the Dollar Flow

Detty December isn't just a vibe, it’s a major indicator of how much foreign-currency-linked spending the Nigerian creative industry can generate. Jideonwo explained that Lagos starts bubbling up way before Christmas lights are even strung, with people trooping in for major fashion shows, sleek design expos, and proper art events like ART X Lagos. The city's busyness during this time often gives an early hint of how December's season go perform.

While some of the money generated flows outside the country, Jideonwo believes the sheer willingness of visitors to keep coming back and spending shows say Lagos fit sustain a much bigger live entertainment market. And he’s not wrong: diaspora visitors reportedly accounted for 55% of total spending during the 55-day festive period of Lagos’ 2025 Detty December season. For that season alone, entertainment and nightlife alone chopped an estimated N129.55 billion, which was almost one-third of the total N396.54 billion spent by consumers, according to a report by MO Africa Co.

Venues: The New Goldmine?

Chude Jideonwo pointed to the renovated National Theatre, now called the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts, as a prime example of how a large venue can serve different kinds of audiences. He recalled seeing the venue’s halls buzzing with activity during the Moonshot conference, where he even spoke. This venue also played host to CANEX WKND 2026 in November, which reportedly drew 17,000 registered participants and saw the signing of Afreximbank’s equity investment in D’banj’s CREAM platform.

Other big players are already getting in on the action. Landmark Group's Chief Executive Officer, Paul Onwuanibe, said that the high demand for concerts and festivals during Detty December pushed them to plan for their proposed 20,000-capacity Dream Theatre in Lagos. He said major events at the former Landmark Beach used to pull between 10,000 and 13,000 people, giving them strong reason to invest in a purpose-built venue to complement their retail and hospitality offerings.

For Jideonwo, the real challenge now is whether venue operators can turn all this demand into proper profitable businesses. He dey sure say once investors see an operator making steady money, they’ll rush to follow suit. He also argued that getting institutional backing could seriously boost a venue’s chances of success by bringing in better financial and operational discipline.

So, if the vibes are right and the numbers are crunching, who knows? Lagos might just become the ultimate hub for live entertainment in Africa. Are you ready for it?