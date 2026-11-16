Nollywood hot gist: 'Loving Itohan' shuffles 'Agbara Nla', EbonyLife drops a $50m fund, and more!

Entertainment

This past weekend, the Nigerian box office saw a major shake-up as Orobosa Ikponmwen’s 'Loving Itohan' came through with the pepper and snatched the number one spot. The movie opened strong with a cool ₦24.2 million, finally ending 'Agbara Nla: The Return’s' epic five-weekend reign at the top. Chai!

CONTEXT

This week brings a full plate of Nollywood updates, from box office battles and the wrap of AFRIFF's 15th edition to fresh new short films and a major funding announcement.

Box Office Gbas Gbos: A New Champion Emerges

While 'Loving Itohan' took the crown for revenue, it was a tight race. The Mount Zion sequel, 'Agbara Nla: The Return', still pulled in a massive ₦24 million in its sixth weekend, showing a small 13% drop. This brings its total to an impressive ₦486.4 million from 81,261 admissions. Funny enough, 'Agbara Nla' actually sold more tickets this past weekend (3,798 admissions) compared to 'Loving Itohan's' 3,622, meaning folks were just paying more for 'Loving Itohan'. Na small thing o! Elsewhere, 'Ramayana' also opened strong, landing in third with ₦21.9 million from 2,517 admissions, taking its overall earnings to ₦22.3 million including its preview screenings.

Big Money Moves and Global Wins

Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife, alongside Logical African Partners (the African investment arm of French financiers Logical Pictures), just announced something huge: the $50 million Afro Film Fund. E choke! This fund is set to bankroll about 35 African feature films over the next eight years, aiming to create content for both African and international audiences. We hear the first investments should roll in by late Q1 or early Q2 2027, but we are still waiting for more deets on how this fund will work. We hope the details drop soon because this kind of money could take Nollywood global in a big way.

On the international scene, Dika Ofoma's 'Tooth' made us proud by winning the very first Final Cut: New African Shorts award at Switzerland’s Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur. This win comes with a sweet invitation to the Short Film Corner Rendez-vous Industry at Cannes in 2027. Produced by Nkali Films and Idunoba Entertainment, 'Tooth' was one of four African projects selected for this programme, which helps films in post-production get mentorship and international connections. See levels!

New Films, New Faces, New Releases

Fresh off its premiere at Sundance and screening at the Berlinale earlier this year, Olive Nwosu’s feature debut, 'Lady', is set to hit Nigerian cinemas in March 2027. FilmOne will handle the theatrical distribution. Nwosu herself confirmed the news at AFRIFF, where 'Lady' actually opened the festival’s 15th edition and bagged her the Best Director award. The film stars Jessica Gabriel's Ujah and Amanda Oruh, following a Lagos taxi driver whose encounters with women in the city’s nightlife totally change her understanding of friendship and survival. Sounds like a must-watch!

We also have updates on three new Nigerian short films coming soon. Tomi Folowosele has dropped first-look images from 'STAY', a supernatural drama that delves into Yoruba Abiku mythology. Post-production is complete, and we’re here for the visuals. The film was developed at Talents Durban in 2024 and shot in Lagos this October. Then there’s 'Introducing the Kujus' co-writer Mannie Oiseomaye, who has announced 'Home and Away', a sibling drama starring Steve Chuks and Onyinye Odokoro. And not to forget TWF Productions, who have unveiled 'In the Space of Desire', directed by Chukwu Martin and featuring Wumi Tuase-Fosudo, Mike Afolarin, and Temilolu Fosudo. Our watchlists are getting longer by the day!

Which of these are you most hyped to see?