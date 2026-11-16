Actress Mary Njoku don vex over Nigeria's light wahala

Entertainment

Ah, this Naija! Even our celebrities don dey vex tire! Nollywood queen and film boss, Mary Njoku, don come out hot, hot, expressing her deep, deep frustration about the constant wahala with electricity for our country. She no just vex, she come dey question how one whole nation fit dey go backwards on something as basic and essential as light, especially when the cost just dey fly like kite! On Friday, she poured out her mind on her Instagram page, and honestly, who no go relate?

She took time to reflect on how everything just dey fall apart with our infrastructure, and the way we, the citizens, don just get used to it like say na our portion. Mary Njoku drop serious gem, saying that in her four decades in Nigeria, she has witnessed a crazy shift in our collective mindset. She talk say we don move from complaining when the lights go off to celebrating when they come on! Can you imagine? We don turn celebrants for ordinary light! E no make sense abeg.

This whole situation made her ask whether Nigeria is really making progress as a nation, or whether Nigerians have simply become better at surviving systemic failures. She went further, highlighting how technology has advanced massively worldwide, but somehow, Nigeria is just doing its own thing, reversing instead of progressing.

According to Mary, the bar has fallen so low, low, low! She vex say we don go from complaining about thirty minutes of darkness to accepting a mere thirty minutes of light. Thirty minutes! Chai! Imagine that standard.

Honestly, Mary Njoku's frustration is the frustration of many Nigerians. This light issue, coupled with the rising costs, just dey drain pesin. Her post is a mirror reflecting the reality on ground. Are we really making progress, or have we just become experts at adapting to constant failures? Wetin be your honest take on this matter?