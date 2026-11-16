Agbara Nla: The Return breaks box office, smashes records for faith-based films

Entertainment

The Mount Zion film 'Agbara Nla: The Return' don land, and this movie no dey play at all! Since e land for cinemas on 1 October 2026, the film don rake in over ₦486 million across its six-week theatrical run, securing its spot as one of Nollywood’s all-time top 10 highest-grossing movies. Na serious history this one, especially for faith-based cinema.

This remake of the 1993 Mount Zion classic, which tells a powerful story of spiritual warfare and the unending struggle between good and evil, obviously touched a nerve with a new generation of cinema lovers. Directed by Damilola Mike-Bamiloye and Joshua ‘Jay Mikee’ Bamiloye, the film features the return of the OG himself, Mount Zion founder Evang. Mike Bamiloye, alongside Damilola Mike-Bamiloye, Aanu Kolade Abiodun, Philip Olubakin, Mosiko Remilekun Adesina, Gloria Bamiloye, and Omolara Ayoola. Na solid cast, no cap.

Breaking Records Outside Detty December

One of the biggest wins for 'Agbara Nla: The Return' is how it shattered expectations by succeeding outside Nollywood’s usual December peak season. You know say for Naija, December na 'Detty December' time, where everybody wan chill, go out, and spend cash. Na why major Nollywood productions always aim for that festive period, to cash out from public holidays and family outings. But 'Agbara Nla: The Return' said, 'nah, we'll do it our way'.

The film grabbed an impressive ₦170.6 million from its previews and opening weekend alone. This feat set a whole new benchmark for a Nollywood release outside the December rush, showing say a good story go always draw crowd. Even for its preview and first day, the movie pulled in over ₦71 million, setting the record for the highest opening preview/first-day gross for a Nollywood movie. That one sha finished 'Behind the Scenes' Wey held the record before with ₦45 million. E clear say this movie no come to play.

Dominating the Box Office Charts

'Agbara Nla: The Return' didn't just open strong; e held down the No. 1 spot on the box office charts for five consecutive weekends! The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria tracks Friday-to-Sunday cycles, and the movie was topping them back-to-back. Let's break down the madness:

From 2nd to 4th October, the film hit ₦170.6 million over the four-day Independence holiday/opening weekend. This wasn't just big; it was the highest opening weekend ever for a faith-based Nollywood film and the biggest non-December opening on record. Na heavy win for real.

The second weekend, from 9th to 11th October, the film maintained strong holdover attendance, mostly fueled by community turnouts, pushing its cumulative earnings towards the ₦300 million mark. People no dey tire to watch this film.

By the third weekend, 16th to 18th October, 'Agbara Nla: The Return' had already crossed ₦307.2 million, making it the highest-grossing Nollywood October release of all time. This movie just dey gather records like pure water.

It continued its reign on the fourth weekend, 23rd to 25th October, surpassing ₦354.5 million and maintaining dominance over newly released films across cinemas nationwide. The competition no see front or back. And by the fifth weekend, 30th October to 1st November, it cruised past ₦408 million, wrapping up its fifth straight week at the very top of the Nigerian cinema charts.

A New Era for Faith-Based Cinema

With over ₦486 million grossed across its six-week theatrical run, 'Agbara Nla: The Return' is not just a hit; it's the highest-grossing faith-based film in West African cinema history. This milestone is huge because e dey show say films with deep, spiritual messages can stand shoulder to shoulder with mainstream blockbusters.

The film officially joined the elite group of Nigerian cinema, becoming the 10th highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time. This is historic because it displaced some classic mainstream blockbusters to claim its spot, making 'Agbara Nla' the only faith-based film ever to enter that prestigious top 10 list. It proved that well-produced, structured faith-based titles can truly compete with the usual commercial comedies and action films at the box office.

Currently, 'Agbara Nla: The Return' is the second-highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2026, with box-office earnings of over ₦486.4 million. E dey follow 'Call of My Life', which leads the annual chart with ₦902.3 million, but e don pass 'Love and New Notes' (₦400.17 million) and 'The Return of Arinzo' (₦347.9 million).

This Mount Zion remake didn't just break records; e shook the whole industry! What's next for Nollywood after this kind spiritual takeover, abi?