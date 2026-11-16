“Honda Fit” don land: Ndine Emma, Way Dee, Chanda Na Kay & Frank Ro link up!

Entertainment

Forget everything you thought you knew about collabs, because Ndine Emma just pulled off a masterclass! The Zambian artist brought together Way Dee, the iconic duo Chanda Na Kay, and Frank Ro for a new track titled “Honda Fit”. This Amapiano and Afro-pop fusion officially landed on November 14, 2026, marking Ndine Emma's third official release for the year. And let's be honest, we love to see artists staying busy and giving us plenty of jams!

This 4-minute-54-second single is released under KNB / P.A.B Records. Produced by the one and only King Nachi, the beat is pure fire. Imagine an Amapiano-inspired instrumental that just makes you want to move, blended seamlessly with rap performances that go hard, and vocals so melodic, they'll live rent-free in your head. The chemistry between these four artists? Undeniable! They brought their A-game, no doubt.

Chanda Na Kay, with their signature duo magic, came through with their familiar vibes, perfectly complementing Frank Ro's smooth vocals and catchy hook. This mix of distinct styles is what makes "Honda Fit" a whole mood. Each artist gets their shine without dulling the upbeat energy of King Nachi's production. It’s like they all brought their unique flavour to the pot and cooked up something delicious.

And yes, there is a video! The official music video is out there, giving us the visual experience we didn't know we needed. From the energetic verses to the catchy melodies and that dance-oriented production, "Honda Fit" is truly a meeting point for some of Zambia’s hottest voices right now. It’s definitely one for the playlists, no cap!

So, tell us, are you revving up your speakers for this "Honda Fit" ride or what?