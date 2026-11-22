Entertainment

Our very own Woli Agba, the man behind the laughs and the gospel vibes, is celebrating his 43rd birthday. Ayo Ajewole shared stunning photos of himself on his Instagram page on Friday 20 November to mark the occasion, and decided to go full gratitude mode.

He said he decided to sit down this year, count his blessings and name them one by one, and that as he began, he realised just how faithful God has been to him. According to him, he is a product of mercy and a testimony of grace.

The cleric was not only counting past blessings. He prayed that the years ahead will speak louder than the years behind, and that the oil will never run dry.

He also expressed his desire for his impact to continue to spread, declaring himself the most favoured of the Lord. He wrote: "May God's mercy and grace remain my testimony, today and always."