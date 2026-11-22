Entertainment

Nollywood actor Femi Branch don open up about serious financial wahala wey push am to sell valuable family property just to survive. The actor yarn say for two years straight, acting gigs no show face, and him money situation just dey go from bad to worse.

Branch said the hardship was so intense that he had to sell his own car, him television, and even his mother’s vehicle. Imagine the pressure! The matter even pain pass because he revealed that the car him mama owned, na her retirement savings she use buy am. That kind decision, e sure say no be easy one to take at all.

Recounting the experience, Branch explained say him don exhaust all him options as he struggled to cope without any steady income. "I was so broke I sold my car, TV and even my mum’s car," he confessed. This kind revelation just dey show say even with all the fame and public recognition wey dey follow our Nigerian film industry, actors still fit face serious financial uncertainty.

E also highlight the real challenges of depending on acting jobs for survival, especially when opportunities just disappear for a long time. It’s a stark reminder that behind the glamour, real struggles still dey. Who would have thought say even a big star like Femi Branch fit face this kind level of broke?