Entertainment

Wawu! E be like say Basketmouth dey show us say he's not just a legend for comedy, but for music too! The gifted artist and comedian just dropped the title track, 'Yabasi', from his 'Yabasi Volume 2' album. This banger, featuring the lyrical wizard Wizard Chan and the beat maestro Duktor Sett, landed on November 20, 2026 – just two days ago – and it's pure ginger for what's to come.

This Afro-fusion record, which runs for a sweet two minutes and 31 seconds, is basically the official welcome party for the 10-track project. Duktor Sett also contributes as a featured artist on the track. Talk about a triple threat, bringing Basketmouth’s creative mind, Wizard Chan’s reggae-fusion flavour, and Duktor Sett’s Midas touch all in one go.

Now, the name 'Yabasi'? The title comes from the Igbo word for 'onions', which Basketmouth uses as a metaphor to show us all the different layers of stories, emotions, and sounds packed inside this album. Make una just imagine the tears we go shed when we dey peel through these musical onions – of course, na good tears, like when you hear a jam wey just hit different!

For those who sabi Wizard Chan's vibe, get ready! This isn't his only appearance. He's coming back for more fire on 'Sobo', the third track, alongside Ajebo Hustlers. So, if 'Yabasi' is anything to go by, this 'Yabasi Volume 2' album go be a proper journey through diverse sounds and storytelling. You don hear am, no dulling!

Go listen to 'Yabasi' on your streaming platform of choice now! If this first track dey this good, we fit no sabi wetin the full album go do to us. Abi wetin you think?