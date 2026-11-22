Entertainment

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has thrown her full weight behind the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu's, directive that hospitals must treat gunshot victims immediately, without demanding any police report.

Akindele posted her strong support on her X account on Saturday, sharing a video from the Nigeria Police Force that explained the new order. She urged doctors and other healthcare workers to start treating gunshot victims the moment they arrive at the hospital, instead of asking for police papers first.

"Treat first. Save lives first," she wrote.

She didn't stop there. Akindele also told everyone watching not to be scared to help injured people get to the hospital. According to her, the police's main job is to protect lives, and she even gave a shout-out to the Nigeria Police Force for making that clear.

She urged everyone to join hands to help save lives.

The Inspector-General, Tunji Disu, had previously made it clear that the law does not require a police report before treating gunshot victims. He appealed to doctors and healthcare workers to prioritise saving lives, and just like Funke, he encouraged the public to help injured persons without fear of being punished.