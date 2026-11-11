Wizkid teases new music for December in now-deleted tweet

Entertainment

Wizkid don set the internet on fire again! The singer has got fans gassed up after he casually hinted at new music dropping on December 1st.

He dropped a tweet on X on November 9, casually announcing, “Porry said ke Dezemba!! New vibe dec 1st!!”

The tweet has since been deleted, but screenshots of it are still doing the rounds.

For those who missed the South African slang class, 'ke Dezemba' translates to 'it’s December,' making his full message read: 'Porry said it’s December! New vibe December 1st!'

This one small post has sparked major gbas gbos online, with fans debating if Wizkid is about to bless us with a brand-new single, a surprise EP, or even a whole album. The suspense is real!

Of course, our man didn't drop any other details – no song title, no project name, nothing. Just a date to keep us all on our toes and glued to our timelines.

Even though the December 1st date is not yet officially confirmed with a formal announcement, fans are already buzzing. We're ready for whatever Wizkid is cooking!

So, will Wizkid actually deliver this 'new vibe' on December 1st? Wetin una think?