Davido and Prince Gyasi give Afrobeats the VIP treatment with new Martell collection

Entertainment

Martell has just unveiled new Afrobeats Limited Edition VS and XO bottles, a collaboration so lit, it's a whole vibe! Our very own Davido, the king of Afrobeats, teamed up with Ghanaian visual artist Prince Gyasi, who's basically got a superpower for turning sounds into stunning colours. Imagine sipping your favourite cognac from a bottle that actually feels like a Davido jam. The collection officially dropped on October 28 at a private launch event in New York City, hosted by the one and only Martell Culture Ambassador, Adesope Olajide, who you probably know as Shopsydoo.

Davido, the Afrobeats superstar, has been blessing our speakers and stages globally, while Prince Gyasi, an Accra-born artist, is making waves across photography, film, and fashion. He’s that self-taught genius who started snapping pics on an iPhone as a teenager and has since become the first African artist to shoot the iconic Pirelli Calendar. No wonder TIME named him one of their Next Generation Leaders in 2023. These two joining forces? It's like finding naira notes in your old jeans – pure joy!

When Music Meets Art

Prince Gyasi’s unique gift, known as synesthesia, means he literally sees music. So, when he designs, he’s not just drawing; he’s translating the very essence of sound into visual masterpieces. On the Martell VS bottle, Gyasi crafted a stunning portrait of Davido, surrounded by vibrant soundwaves that show his global reach. All of this against a backdrop of rich gold and Martell's signature blue. If you ask us, that combo alone sounds like a winner! He pulled inspiration from the rhythm, the sound, and the beautiful landscapes of West Africa, bringing his signature saturated, surreal style to these bottles. It’s like a piece of art you can actually buy and, you know, drink from.

Gyasi explained that with these designs, he wanted to capture the feeling of Afrobeats: the movement, the joy, the confidence and the way it connects people across the world. He said Davido brings that energy through music, and he wanted to translate it through color, movement and emotion. And honestly, we believe him! His previous collabs with giants like Apple, Off-White, and Balmain, plus his work being in places like the Pinault Collection in Paris, just cement his status.

Davido's Reign Continues

This isn't just a random hook-up; this Afrobeats collection is a big deal, especially as it’s the first major product launch since Prince Gyasi became Martell’s Creative Partner. But let’s not forget our own Davido’s long-standing relationship with the cognac brand – they’ve been partners for five years strong! That’s commitment, if you ask us.

Davido himself expressed his gratitude, saying, “It’s been a blessing to help push the sound of Afrobeats to the world.” He said that after five years with Martell they have built something really special for this launch, and that bringing Prince into the mix took it to a new level. Talk about a power move! This launch also dropped just as Davido released his latest music video for “Already Falling,” which, guess what? Was filmed at Martell’s own Château de Chanteloup estate in Cognac, France, and features these new bottles. Our OBO has been on a crazy run this year, wrapping up his massive 42-date 5IVE ALIVE Tour, making his debut at Coachella, and dropping his sixth studio album, ORIADÉ. He’s really showing them how it’s done!

Grab Your Own Piece of the Vibe

At the New York launch, Davido and Gyasi sat down for a proper fireside gbedu, discussing their creative journeys and the genius behind the bottles. Davido even shut down the night with a live performance, because what’s a Davido event without a performance, abeg? If you’re already eyeing these beauties, the Martell VS Afrobeats bottle is available right now at fine retailers nationwide and on Martell.com for a suggested price of $35, while stocks last. For those of us back home, the more exclusive XO edition will be released in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. So, get ready to secure your bottle and sip some culture!

Are you pulling up to grab one of these bottles, or will you wait for your plug to ginger you?