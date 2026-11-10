Bimbo Ademoye drops N1 million bounty on YouTube copyright thief!

Entertainment

Wahala be like bicycle, especially when someone tries to claim your sweat! Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye is currently in her vexation era after her YouTube movie, ‘My 30th Wedding’, got flagged for allegedly using copyright-protected audio. But Bimbo is not keeping quiet about it.

Our 'renowned actress' quickly took to her social media platforms, ginger to find the culprit. She's so fed up, she's offering a cool N1 million reward to anyone who can locate the person behind this copyright claim. According to Bimbo, this song was custom-made for her, meaning she owns the full rights to it. She made it clear that she is sick and tired of this and will not rest until she catches the person.

Bimbo Ademoye is not one to let her hard work waste. She lamented that she had spent her blood on the movie, only for someone to chook mouth and claim copyright for a song created specifically for her by @progressofficial_. This alleged claimant, she said, uploaded the song three weeks ago, deliberately targeting her to claim ownership and divert revenue from her project.

“How do you sit down and try to claim someone’s sweat, so all the money will go to you?” she queried, clearly bewildered by the audacity. She’s not just talking the talk; Bimbo has also called on her followers to report the notorious account across all platforms. She’s also appealed directly to YouTube to act immediately.

Someone needs to tell this copyright claimant say Bimbo Ademoye no dey sleep on her money! Do you think this N1 million bounty go ginger somebody to find the person?