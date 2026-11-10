Kemity's daughter bags master's in London, mama says education over mansion

Entertainment

Nollywood actress and skit maker Kemity is currently soaring high on cloud nine after her first daughter, Oyindamola Adeshewa, officially bagged a Master's degree in pharmaceutical science from the University of Westminster in London. And to top it all off, our girl graduated with distinction! Kemity, whose real name is Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin, didn't waste time sharing the good news, posting an emotional video of the graduation ceremony on her Instagram yesterday, Monday, November 9, 2026. The celebration was real, and the comments section was lit with well-wishers.

But let's be honest, this kind of achievement no be beans. The actress opened up about the incredible sacrifices she made to fund Oyindamola's education. She confessed to borrowing money and consistently converting naira to pounds over the years, a task many Nigerians know is no small feat. Kemity described days filled with exhaustion, moments of crying in secret, and times when she genuinely didn't know where the next tuition fee would come from. However, she made it clear that giving up was never on the table, because her two daughters were her ultimate motivation and inspiration.

This dedication stems from a strong belief that education is the ultimate investment. Kemity revealed that she consciously chose to channel her hard-earned money into her children's future instead of splurging on luxuries like a fancy mansion or expensive cars. When people questioned her decisions, she told them she was building a house in London, clarifying that "that house is my daughter's future." What a powerful way to put it! She said she did not build the biggest mansion, emphasising that she invested in something nobody can take away from her children. Now, if that's not a masterclass in parenting goals, we don't know what is.

Beyond her personal joy, Kemity used this moment to send a powerful message of encouragement to other single mothers out there who might be battling financial difficulties. She urged them never to give up on their children's education, reminding them that the struggle is worth it. The celebration quickly drew reactions from her colleagues. Actress Mercy Aigbe sent her congratulations, praising Kemity as a woman who had truly made her daughter proud. Even actor Ibrahim Yekini joined in, fondly referring to Oyindamola as his granddaughter and celebrating her academic success.

This joyous graduation comes hot on the heels of another emotional moment. Just days before, Kemity had shared a heartfelt video of her reunion with her daughter in London, after a year apart, detailing the sacrifices, the distance, and the quiet tears that went into their separation. Her commitment to her children's well-being is evident, as earlier this year, she also acquired two cars – one for herself and another specifically for her students.

Who needs a mansion when you're building a whole future in London, right? Now, that’s a flex!