Genevieve Nnaji Was Right in 2016, and Nollywood Is Still Collecting

Entertainment

Some words age like milk, eh? But Genevieve Nnaji's own? Ah, that one aged like proper jollof – the longer it sits, the sweeter it gets, and the more correct it sounds. A full decade after our screen queen sat on a Toronto stage and dropped a simple truth about Nigerian accents, her words are back, and they're carrying heavy weight.

It was 11 September 2016. The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) decided to shine a light on Lagos for its City to City programme, screening eight Nigerian films. Genevieve Nnaji, widely seen as the face of African cinema back then, joined director Kunle Afolayan for an 'In Conversation With...' session. They were talking big things – distribution, piracy, Nollywood's global ambition. But then, Genevieve dropped a line that sounded like a joke but ended up being a whole thesis.

The Original Ghen Ghen Moment

Holly-bobo dey always mention Lagos, Nigeria, and dey throw around names like Ayo and Chichi, she said, but the accents? Abeg, they are always off! She confessed that she cringes at the accents actors use. Reports from that panel pointed to Captain America: Civil War, which put Lagos on screen but forgot to bring a single Nigerian voice to match. No be small thing!

She didn't stop there. Studios, she explained, sometimes bring in an African who is not even Nigerian to play a Nigerian character. And it just does not sound right, period. She even used Haiti as an example: you cannot expect a Haitian actor to sound like a Nigerian, so the solution is simple: get a Nigerian.

And she was generous about the budget, too. She said a production doesn't have to shoot in Nigeria, and they can even build a set anywhere. As long as they put some authenticity into the work, that's what matters. That's the part that hits different; she wasn't asking Hollywood to pack up and move to Lagos. She was just asking them to do the right thing.

The Internet Never Forgets

Fast forward to this year, and that clip has found a second life online. A video of that panel session resurfaced and has reportedly clocked more than 1.4 million views on X. The comment sections? Oh, they turned into a full-on, decade-long audit, as expected. Some viewers pointed out that at least Hollywood now tries to use Nigerian names, which is a step, abi? Others quickly countered that the accents are still a work in progress. Both sides have a point, and that's exactly why this conversation still makes sense.

The timing for this gist is also sweet. The festival that first gave Nollywood a seat at its table turned ten this September. So, this anniversary naturally makes us ask: what exactly has that table served since 2016?

How Genevieve Nailed the Assignment

Genevieve Nnaji did not just stop at the criticism. She actually showed everyone how it's done. Here’s how she dropped the memo and then went ahead to show the world the real meaning of authenticity:

1. Spot the Wahala, and Say It Out Loud

First things first, you have to call out the rubbish when you see it. Genevieve identified the problem: fake accents that make Nigerians cringe, and outsiders taking control of our stories without understanding our true voices. She didn't whisper it; she said it on a global stage. This move laid the groundwork, telling the world that Nigerians notice, and they care about how their stories are told.

2. Don't Just Talk, Build Your Own Table

This is the real ginger! Two years after that Toronto panel, Genevieve returned to TIFF not just as an actress, but as a director. Her directorial debut, Lionheart, later became Netflix's first Nigerian original. She then called it a pivotal moment for Nigerian cinema when it was submitted as Nigeria's first Oscar entry, even though it was later disqualified. The lesson here is clear: don't just complain about outsiders getting it wrong. Instead, build your own platform, where Nigerians do the talking, the directing, and the producing themselves. She proved that control over the narrative is key.

3. Let Authenticity Be Your Standard, Not a Favour

Genevieve didn't just advocate; she demonstrated. This year, in May, it was reported she would return to the screen after an eight-year break, starring in BBC Studios' drama series Wahala. That same month, she was recognised at the Women in Cinema Gala during Cannes. See the arc? A decade ago, she was asking international productions to stop faking the sound of Nigeria. Today, she's stepping into a major international production herself, with her own voice, her own accent, and her own authority. This proves that authenticity is no longer just a favour to Africa; it's a quality standard that demands respect.

Why It Still Matters Today

Audiences, whether they are in Lagos, Accra, London, Toronto, or Berlin, can spot a fake accent faster than you can say “jollof rice.” They will call it out, loudly. The lesson from Toronto and from Genevieve's own career path is simple: true recognition only arrives when we show up with our own stories, our own voices, and our own business sense.

Nigerians and Ghanaians can argue about jollof for days, but on this one point, we all agree: nobody should have to watch their accent being butchered on a billion-dollar budget. Many of us grew up hearing our home mispronounced on screen. Seeing a Nigerian star like Genevieve Nnaji turn that frustration into a career, a groundbreaking film, and a powerful comeback is a reminder that representation is something you build, not something you beg for. She didn't just make a remark in 2016; she planted a flag. Ten years later, that flag is still standing, the debate is still lively, and the proof of her wisdom is right there in her own work. The industry has improved in some places, stalled in others, but the audience is always watching closely. So, casting directors worldwide, una don hear? Make una no let Africa's most famous cringe moment go viral again in 2036. Abi, wetin una say?