Patoranking and Olamide Drop 'Welcome To Lagos' – But Is It a Banger?

Entertainment

Your favourite Afro-dancehall maestro, Patoranking, just dropped a fresh, captivating tune titled “Welcome To Lagos,” and he didn't come alone. He brought none other than the YBNL Nation boss himself, Olamide, along for the ride. You know what that means – proper ginger!

Hitting your speakers with a captivating sound from start to finish, this new track was produced by the highly skilled C-tee Beat. He really did his thing on the beat, making sure we all catch the vibe and replay it several times a day. If you appreciate good music, you're probably already adding this one to your heavy rotation.

This new heat from Patoranking follows his earlier collaboration, “Shake That,” which featured the talented Nigerian singer and songwriter Ruger. He also released “African Soldier” with Buju Banton, a prominent Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist. Our man clearly doesn't rest, always bringing the fire!

And Olamide? Baba is just consistent. He also recently published “Duro,” a soothing and mood-boosting song. He also released the freestyle single “Idan Buruku (Freestyle).” He teamed up with English-Nigerian music sensation Boj for “Stronger,” and released “Billionaires Club” with Wizkid and a Nigerian-born British rapper. Olamide's clearly on a mission to flood our playlists!

So, with these two heavyweights on one track, we have to ask: is “Welcome To Lagos” going to be the anthem of the moment, or just another song to skip?