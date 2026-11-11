How Funke Akindele dey Carry Nollywood Go Global

Entertainment

When we hear about Funke Akindele's moves, especially after that CNN African Voices feature on how she's taking Nollywood worldwide, it no dey sound like new gist. Instead, e just confirms wetin many of us wey dey tell stories on this continent don dey feel for years: Mama Jenifa is charting a course!

Her journey no start with blockbusters straight. She worked her way up through TV, like that UNFPA-backed drama, I Need to Know. Then she found Jenifa, the character that just grabbed a whole generation. Jenifa is loud, she's funny, she no dey give up and she no go ever take 'no' for an answer. Funke herself talk say she see those traits in herself, and maybe na why the character don last pass all the trends.

Jenifa gave her more than just fame. Na she make her start Scene One Productions. With that, she got the power to choose which stories to tell and how to tell them. See, for Nollywood, records no be just small small trivia; they show us wetin is possible. Her film, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, became the first Nigerian film to cross ₦500 million, and that was even during a pandemic. Then Everybody Loves Jenifa smash ₦1.88 billion in 2025. After that, Behind the Scenes scatter ground, passing ₦2 billion, making it the first Nollywood film to reach that mark. E even set a single-day Nollywood record on Boxing Day with a whopping ₦129.5 million! Reports now describe her as Africa's highest-grossing filmmaker.

E reach a point where Nigeria's president publicly hailed her and promised better things for the creative industry. When a whole head of state dey talk about film box office, you know say an artist don turn economic force.

The Jenifa Formula: How She Does It

For her CNN interview with Larry Madowo, Funke broke down her strategy simple and clear:

1. Authentic Stories, Global Standards

She dey tell stories wey rooted in Nigerian and African life, stories wey audiences can feel. But at the same time, she dey produce them to a global standard so dem fit cross borders and reach more viewers. The secret? She no dey chase oyibo style or dilute our humour, language, or family vibes just to fit an international appeal. Instead, she just dey raise the craft around our culture, instead of watering down the culture to fit the craft. Na why Nigerians abroad — for London, Toronto, Houston and plenty other places — dey rush her work, and why big international bodies don notice her.

The Hollywood Reporter even named her among the most influential women in international film. That's big, abeg!

2. Business Acumen

She no just see film as art; she dey treat it as a proper business and a responsibility. Her films dey come with serious distribution plans, proper marketing, and solid diaspora outreach. Na discipline many African creatives still dey struggle with.

3. Impact and Legacy

Through Jenifa's Foundation, she don put serious effort into educating and supporting the next generation. She even talk say she wants her work to leave a lasting impact on people's lives. Nollywood's box office reached about ₦15.6 billion in 2025; an industry that big no fit be called hobby again. Funke is among the people who made that possible.

This kind of ambition and structure is a lesson for the whole continent: invest in local stories, protect your intellectual property, plan your distribution, and never apologise for your accent. Funke Akindele don show say the world no need to be begged to look at Africa. Just create something excellent and true to your roots, and the world go show up. So, wetin you dey wait for? Make we also chase our dreams with this kind belief!.