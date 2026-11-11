Agbára Nlá: The Return storms Nollywood's all-time top 10!

Entertainment

The faith-based Nigerian film Agbára Nlá: The Return don blast its way into Nollywood’s top ten highest-grossing movies of all time! This no-nonsense flick, directed by the dynamic duo of brothers Damilola Bamiloye and Joshua Mike-Bamiloye, pulled in a massive N486.4 million at the box office in just six weeks, firmly planting itself in the 10th spot on the all-time ranking. Talk about God's blessings and a solid return on investment!

This isn't just about breaking into the top tier; Agbára Nlá: The Return is also sitting pretty as the second highest-grossing Nigerian film of 2026. The only film ahead of it is Call of My Life, which has already cleared a whopping N902.3 million – definitely some serious competition to chook eye at.

While Agbára Nlá is making history, it had a small setback recently. During its sixth weekend, from November 6 to 8, the film still raked in a cool N24 million. However, it narrowly lost the weekend’s box office crown to Nancy Isime’s Loving Itohan, which surprisingly grossed N24.2 million. So, even with God on their side, e be like say Uncle Nancy still carry market small for that particular weekend. But hey, making it into Nollywood’s all-time top ten is a mega achievement regardless, abi?