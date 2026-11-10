Ayra Starr don burst our brain with anime-inspired 'Starrgirl' vinyl!

Entertainment

Abeg, gather round! Ayra Starr no dey joke with this global domination agenda. Our very own Afro-pop sensation, the one and only Ayra Starr, has teamed up with Crunchyroll to give her acclaimed 'Starrgirl' LP a proper anime glow-up. Imagine: your favourite album, but make it manga. Chai!

For those who just got here, Ayra Starr is that Grammy-nominated Afro-pop star whose sound and style have been captivating us since day one. Her 'Starrgirl' album, which we'll get to in a minute, really solidified her place as an artist who isn't afraid to push boundaries. Now, she's taking it a step further by blending her music with the vibrant world of anime, and honestly, we love to see it!

Anime Meets Afrobeats: The Starrgirl Makeover

This collaboration is a whole vibe, reflecting Ayra Starr's serious passion for anime. The limited-edition vinyl comes with original manga-style artwork that just brings a fresh energy to the sci-fi world of 'Starrgirl'. It’s not just about the vinyl though; Crunchyroll is going all out. They're hooking us up with a custom animated visualizer and extra content on their platforms, including animated clips set to Ayra's music, an exclusive interview with Crunchyroll News, and plenty of exclusive media across both Crunchyroll’s and Starr’s social media pages. This is how you do a collab, seriously!

Ayra Starr herself even spilled the tea on the character. She said the Starrgirl character created for the album cover makes such a bold yet simple statement, blending modern fashion with traditional dress in a way that says she is here today because of all the women that came before her. You hear that? It’s not just a look; it's a statement, steeped in culture and respect. No be small thing!

This exclusive vinyl starts at $40, and presales began on Tuesday 10 November. If you're a true fan, you already know where to find it: exclusively on the Crunchyroll store. Time to set your alarms and clear your bank account balance!

The Album That Started It All

Before this anime magic, we got the 'Starrgirl' LP itself, which landed on August 14. That album was a whole journey! It came with a star-studded list of features, including kwn on “Amazing”, ZAYN on “Heaven Baby”, and Danny Ocean on the “Hot Body” remix. Plus, we had bangers like “Who’s Dat Girl” with Rema and “Gimme Dat” featuring Wizkid, harmonizing perfectly with bolder tracks like the electro-pop vibe of “Where Do We Go” and the raw emotions of “Misunderstood.”

That album hit No. 4 on the World Albums chart, marking her second consecutive top five entry after her 2024 album, 'The Year I Turned 21'. Our girl wasn't playing!

Ayra Starr talked about her creative process for 'Starrgirl' back on September 23, saying she started to understand that she exists in multitudes, and the only way to show that was through an album. She added that trying to limit herself to one sound made her lash out even more, whether through cutting her hair, changing her whole aesthetic to black or doing a sound that was different for her. We stan a queen who embraces all her layers!

Global Domination Continues

As if the anime vinyl wasn't enough to get us hyped, this news drops right after the announcement of her 'Starrgirl' World Tour! Our darling is about to touch down in Europe, kicking things off on January 20, 2027, in Cologne’s Live Music Hall. She’ll be hitting up iconic cities like Paris and Milan, before concluding on February 2 at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

After a quick break to catch her breath, she’s off to conquer North America. That leg starts on March 18 in Houston’s House of Blues, with stops in major cities like Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Toronto, before the grand finale on April 5 in Denver’s Summit Music Hall. We're talking proper worldwide movement here!

And let's not forget, just last month, Ayra Starr was busy headlining halftime at the London NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars. Talk about big moves! From the studio to the stage, to the football field, and now anime. Is there anything this Starrgirl cannot do?