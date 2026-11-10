BBNaija stars Yusuf, Big Soso link up with Uzor Arukwe for new movie

Entertainment

Our BBNaija faves, Yusuf and Big Soso, no dey dull themselves o! They've landed on a new movie set, chilling with none other than Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe. Big Soso, wey her real name na Sonia Amako, shared the gist herself on Instagram this Monday.

She dropped some pics of her, Yusuf, and Arukwe, looking like they're ready to make magic on screen. Her caption? Straight to the point: “Working on a special project with some Super Stars 🤍💪🏾”

Their appearance on a movie set marks another move into acting for the former housemates. For now, details like the movie title and when we go fit watch it are still hush-hush. But one thing sure, the streets are watching!

For those wey no remember, Yusuf, whose full name na Yusuf Muhammad-Awal, was part of the 11th season of Big Brother Naija. That season premiered just this July 2026, and our guy, who is originally from Kogi State, was evicted in September. He entered the house as an actor, .

Then we have Big Soso, our lawyer and chef from Kaduna State. She spiced things up in the 10th season of the reality TV show, which aired back in 2025.

And for the Nollywood OGs, Uzor Arukwe is no small name. The actor has many hits under his belt, including fan favourites like A Tribe Called Judah, Sergeant Tutu, Sugar Rush, and Love in Every Word. So with him on board, you know say this project go loud!

Who else is already imagining the gist we go get from this movie? E sure for me say e go enter your eye.