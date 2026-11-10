Joeboy's new banger 'Pretty Girls' is for the confident queens

Entertainment

Our Naija music scene no dey ever dull, especially when our faves drop something new! This time, it's Joeboy, the Young Legend boss himself, coming through with a fresh Afropop banger titled 'Pretty Girls', released via Young Legend and Warner Music Africa.

Forget all those sad songs you've been jamming to. Joeboy decided to switch the narrative with this one, going from heartbreak to pure appreciation. 'Pretty Girls' is basically a whole praise song for women – celebrating their beauty, their confidence, and that undeniable charisma they bring to every dance floor, home and abroad. We love to see it!

The vibe on this track? Top tier, honestly. The production is super warm and rhythm-driven, giving the record an inviting, easy-to-settle-into feel. Bright guitar patterns and bouncy percussion just set the pace perfectly, while soft synth pads fill out the background, making everything sound so smooth. And Joeboy's vocals? Ehn, you know how he does it – smooth like butter, gliding over the beat and making the whole record feel inviting and lighthearted. It’s that kind of song that just enters your body without stress.

Lyrically, he kept it simple and joyful, which is a breath of fresh air. It continues this upbeat run of releases he's been on, showing us that he's definitely in his happy era. The hooks are sharp and commercial, but he still manages to keep it personal with those intimate vocal runs. Just a reminder that he knows how to handle a pop melody like a true pro.

This jam isn't just a random drop sha. It also works as a teaser for his ongoing project rollout. So, while we wait for the bigger picture to unfold, 'Pretty Girls' is here to keep us engaged and ready. It’s tailor-made for party settings, for that casual drive, or just vibing alone in your room. Joeboy is really cementing his spot as one of West Africa’s best romantic storytellers. Who else can make you feel good like this?

So, tell us, have you streamed 'Pretty Girls' yet? What's your favourite part of the song?