SAMAD Teams Up With Jaido P and Lil Frosh for "GIRLS" — And It's Giving Party Vibes!

Entertainment

SAMAD has called in Jaido P and Lil Frosh for a new record titled "GIRLS", bringing along Jaido P and Lil Frosh for what sounds like a proper banger. The title itself is blunt, so you already know the track is diving straight into that confident flirting and flexing energy.

After the heavy ELI ELI, this one lets the mood loosen. That swing from prayer to party shows SAMAD can switch gears without losing his voice.

SAMAD probably opens in a playful, confident tone, like a man scanning the room and enjoying the view. His lines stay short, so each compliment lands quickly.

Then, Jaido P steps in with a smooth, teasing voice, adding her own side of the story to the mix. Lil Frosh then follows with a rougher, punchier flow that raises the temperature. The lyrics most likely that trade lines about attraction, attitude, and the classic chase, with a repeated title perfect for the crowd to shout along to. This one is definitely for the vibes!