Tiwa Savage don ginger Siifa's 'Slim Girl', and now everywhere don hot!

Entertainment

Afrobeats singer Siifa just got a major career boost after Tiwa Savage, the Queen of Afrobeats, was spotted vibing to his new single, 'Slim Girl'. This moment don scatter social media, bringing plenty of attention to the fast-rising singer and his music.

For Siifa, to see a respected music icon like Tiwa Savage connect with his sound is a huge win. We know say Tiwa's influence no be here, so her acknowledgement of the song is a serious milestone for any emerging artiste.

According to Siifa, 'SLIM GIRL' celebrates the beauty and captivating curves of women while creating an energetic, feel-good atmosphere. He described the track as "an ideal soundtrack for dancing, entertainment and celebrating the confidence and beauty of femininity." E be like say this jam dey enter sha!

Beyond the hype around 'SLIM GIRL', Siifa has been showing his versatility with other releases. His previous single, 'Soro', is available on all major streaming platforms. He also dropped 'Leave You', featuring Ghanaian singer Olivetheboy, a song that explores a woman's battle with insecurity and the fear of losing her partner, with her lover reassuring her of his commitment. Plus, he collaborated with Ghanaian artiste FBS on 'Odogwu', which even has a music video getting TV airplay.

Siifa's musical journey started way back when he was just twelve, singing in the choir with his cousin, Ifeanyi, aka Ipro Boy, at Pool of Healing Church in Aba, Abia State. He even learned to play different instruments there. No wonder the man sabi music!

He draws inspiration from his own life and environment, using music to tell relatable stories, share emotions, and drop some life lessons. A major turning point for him was signing with McNeil Musik after years of trying to find the right support to push his career forward. This deal means he's serious about his ambitions.

With all the attention 'SLIM GIRL' is getting, Siifa is steadily making his mark in the Afrobeats scene. From church choir days to collabs with Ghanaian stars and his recent record deal, his consistency and passion for music dey show. Wetin una dey wait for? Go stream 'Slim Girl' sharp-sharp!