Wizkid’s Sh70m concert package leaves Ugandans doing mental maths

Entertainment

Forget buying a house or even a new bride, some wealthy fans are shelling out a whopping Sh70m for a luxury package to catch Wizkid live in Nairobi. Yes, you read that right, Sh70m! As in, two million Kenyan Shillings, just for one night out.

This premium table for Wizkid’s December 12 show at Kenya’s Detty Dezemba Festival isn’t playing small. Imagine: door-to-door transport, meaning they pick you up from your crib, chauffeur you straight to the concert, and drive you back home after. No wahala with traffic, no parking stress, not even Kifeesi wahala. Your only job? Vibe to Wizkid, sip on some fine champagne, and hope your bank account doesn’t just evaporate.

Just when it seemed nobody would spend that kind of money on a concert, Ugandan DJ Spinny dropped a proper bombshell: the package don SELL OUT! Spinny vex say, "These guys can OVERCOOK," on his X page. Honestly, we all just dey wonder if we miss memo about new generation of millionaires wey just appear.

While some Ugandans dey calculate how many plots of land Sh70m could buy, others just dey wonder how many lifetimes dem go need to recover from that kind of night. This kain package don spark proper debate about extravagant concert spending. Some people dey ask if the experience even worth the price, while others just dey vex say make people spend their money as dem like.

The December 12 festival dey happen for Laureate Gardens in Nairobi, with Wizkid and South African DJ sensation Uncle Waffles also billed to perform. But honestly, forget the music for a minute, na this Sh70m package don become the real headline act. E dey make Ugandans look inside their wallets and wonder whether dem don dey attend concerts on the wrong budget.

This whole gist don wake up the old talk about local musicians and their international ambitions, especially after King Saha's past comments about Wizkid. One social media user no waste time to throw shade for King Saha, saying, "King Saha, I hope you've seen what a supposedly ‘broke and finished’ Wizkid is doing in Nairobi. A Sh70m table sold out! Being big in Uganda doesn’t mean you’ve conquered the world." Ouch!

So tell us, if you had Sh70m, na Wizkid VIP ticket you go buy, or you go just get real estate for Lagos?