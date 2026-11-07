Ayra Starr's "Rush" Bags US Platinum Certification

Entertainment

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has just marked another huge moment in her career. Her hit single, “Rush,” officially earned a Platinum certification in the United States, making it her very first song to reach that status in the region. This is big news, trust us!

This major win was awarded by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the body that knows what's up in the US music industry. For a song to go Platinum, it has to hit at least one million units over there. You know that kind of number isn't for play!

These units are usually a mix of direct sales and streams. And guess what? They calculate it by counting 150 on-demand streams as one permanent download. So, if “Rush” achieved its Platinum status entirely through streams, we're talking about a whopping 150 million streams! No be small thing at all.

This latest certification truly shows how much global impact "Rush" still carries and how Ayra Starr's international success is just rising like hot puff-puff. She's really taking over, one banging track at a time. Who else is ready for her next move?