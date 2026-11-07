Shenseea drops new EP 'CATALYST', Asake jumps on 'Playtime'!

Entertainment

Shenseea just dropped her fire new EP, 'CATALYST', and guys, it's a whole mood! Our Dancehall queen didn't come to play, especially with 'Playtime', the focus track featuring none other than Asake. They even filmed a sick visual for 'Playtime' in London, and the energy and chemistry between them? Omo, it was too mad! An official visualizer for 'Playtime' was set to drop at 12pm ET on the day the EP came out, so you know the vibes were already set.

This 'CATALYST' EP is pure genius, with eight tracks where Shenseea just flexes her artistry like nobody's business. She’s blending dancehall, Afrobeats, R&B, and some fresh contemporary sounds, showing us she’s truly a global force. This project is screaming confidence, versatility, and that dynamic musical identity that makes Shenseea one of the most exciting exports from the dancehall scene globally. It's giving boundary-pushing artist, definitely a leading voice in global dancehall.

Let’s quickly run through this tracklist, because every single one is a banger in its own right:

1. VULNERABILITY

Omo, this one is for the deep thinkers! Shenseea gets introspective on this track, showing us another side of her artistry that makes you just want to listen closely.

2. 2 FACE GYAL

Get ready for some serious energy here! This track is packed with bold vibes, proper for when you need to feel yourself and switch up the mood.

3. DANGER

It is one of the eight tracks on the EP.

4. PLAYTIME (FEAT. ASAKE)

Ah, the main event! This collaboration with Asake is pure fire, a proper international link-up. The London-filmed visual captures the energy and chemistry between the two artists.

5. GARDEN

Another track showcasing the breadth of sounds Shenseea is exploring on 'CATALYST'. She's truly expanding her musical landscape, making sure there's something for everyone.

6. BODY LANGUAGE

This one also highlights the wide range of sounds on the project. Shenseea is just showing off her versatility, moving effortlessly between genres, and honestly, we are here for it!

7. PRIVATE (FEAT. LOE SHIMMY)

Shenseea brought in Loe Shimmy for this one. See how she's gathering all the international talent? This collaboration is giving that extra spice we didn't even know we needed.

8. BONUS TRACK: TALK TO ME NUH (FEAT. VYBZ KARTEL)

And to wrap it up, a bonus track featuring none other than dancehall legend Vybz Kartel!

Our queen continues to push her sound, mixing international influences, high-profile collaborations, and her signature dancehall vibe. This 'CATALYST' EP is not just music; it's a whole movement. Which track are you spinning on repeat first, geng?