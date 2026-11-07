New Faces Don Land! Davido Introduces Next Gen DMW Stars

Entertainment

When we dey talk Davido Music Worldwide, you know say names like Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and Dremo na the OGs wey come to mind. Them really hold down the fort and helped build DMW into a major force for Nigerian music. But as per say the music game no dey dull, Davido is out here, ready to unleash a whole new generation of stars onto the same platform that put the former hitmakers in the spotlight.

Right now, the official DMW website don list five new artistes alongside Baddest himself: Morravey, Logos Olori, Boi Chase, Mightyyout, and Toyé. These guys are all on different lanes, with unique sounds, backgrounds, and personal stories. Some of them don even chop collaboration with Davido already, while others are still cooking their identity, searching for that one record wey go blow up and give them wider recognition.

For Davido, who has gone from a young singer with hit records to a full-blown international Afrobeats superstar, signing new artistes is just another level of the hustle. The real gbege is not just finding talent, but helping them grab an audience in an industry where new songs drop every second and everybody's attention span don turn to 5G. So, who are these new faces under the DMW umbrella? Let’s check them out!

From Online Vibes to Album Features

One of the most interesting gist for this new DMW generation na Morravey's own. This Nigerian singer and songwriter’s journey took a massive turn after Davido discovered her online. Before her big break, Morravey was just like many aspiring musicians, posting song covers on social media, hoping someone important would notice. Na one of her videos catch Davido’s eye, and gbamm! A door opened, changing her whole career path.

Her major breakthrough sha came in 2023 when she featured on “In the Garden,” a track on Davido’s Timeless album. That appearance introduced her to a massive audience and officially announced her arrival as one of the new female voices representing the label. Morravey no even waste time before she started building her own lane beyond that first big feature. She dropped her debut EP, RAVI, in 2023, with bangers like “Magician.” That project gave us a better feel of her musical personality and the kind of artiste she wants to be.

Another name on the current DMW roster na Logos Olori, who was unveiled alongside Morravey in 2023, as part of the label’s renewed direction. His introduction also came around the release of Davido’s Timeless album, where he featured on “Picasso.” This announcement placed him among the fresh talents Davido wants us to pay attention to as DMW steps into its next phase of development. Logos Olori’s sound draws from Afrobeats and heavy Yoruba cultural influences, which gives him an opportunity to blend contemporary Nigerian pop with familiar cultural expressions. For an industry that's expanding globally, this kind of authentic identity is pure gold. His single, “Jaye Lo,” is one of the songs wey dey part of his growing catalogue.

The Grind Before the Glam

When Davido signed Boi Chase in March 2025, everybody sabi say gist go plenty. Music fans wanted to know more about this young artiste joining the legendary label. Born Precious Chasenoa Igoni, Boi Chase had already been dropping music before the big deal, with releases like “Money” featuring Berri-Tiga, and “All for You.” So, he no start from scratch; he had already been building his name as an independent musician. His signing was announced with a welcome dinner, and Davido himself publicly welcomed him to the DMW family.

For any upcoming artiste, moving from independent hustle to a label associated with an established star like Davido can completely change the game. We are talking stronger promotion, access to a wider network, and opportunities to link up with other musicians. But then, the question of identity still stands: Boi Chase must show us what makes him different from the plenty young singers fighting for attention in Nigerian music. His track “Do You” is among the records featured on DMW’s official music page, giving fans something to vibe with as his journey with the label unfolds.

Then we have Mightyyout, another new name under Davido’s record label, whose story is a bit different from his colleagues. Born Neele Lete Victor and raised in Port Harcourt, he had started finding his way in the music industry before joining DMW. He appeared on the Fuel & Flames compilation, linked with the Music Business Academy for Africa in 2022, and also contributed to the Pepple Street album in 2024. His DMW link-up happened after Davido heard his music during a Jamaica trip for Chioma Adeleke’s birthday celebrations. Mightyyout even yarned with The Guardian Nigeria in June 2025, explaining that he and his manager sent his songs to a friend who was with Davido. The sound caught Davido’s attention, leading to talks about a signing. Talk about connections! Mightyyout’s music combines Afropop and other sounds, with a focus on smooth vocals, lively rhythms, and feel-good records. His song “Paradise” offers a sweet taste of his artistry.

The Latest Addition

Toyé is among the newer names on the DMW roster, with Davido announcing his signing in April.

Which of these new DMW artistes are you backing to blow up next?