Omo Sexy Don Vex: 30 Years For Nollywood, No Royalties!

Entertainment

Veteran actress and filmmaker, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, famously known as Omo Sexy, has spoken up about a serious issue: she has never received royalties for her three decades of work in Nollywood. This comes months after her big return to the screen with her directorial debut, Mother’s Love, which premiered at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 and later in Lagos on March 1, 2026, before its nationwide cinema release on March 6, 2026.

She recently shared her experience on the Afropolitan podcast on Friday, highlighting the stark difference in how the Nigerian film industry treats its talent compared to Hollywood, where she receives residual payments.

Nollywood Royalties: The 30-Year Gobe

Omotola didn't mince words when comparing compensation. She explained that even though she has only worked on a few projects in Los Angeles, she consistently receives residual payments. She said a pile of residuals was waiting for her after she returned from LA. Now, imagine working for thirty years in an industry, giving your all, and getting zero!

"I’ve put in 30 years here. I’ve never received an envelope," she stated. According to her, no one has ever thought to send her a cheque as a 'thank you' even after a film she worked on became a huge success. It seems like our stars are just running on goodwill and vibes alone.

Fixing The Industry: Hollywood Lessons We Need

Beyond just royalties, Omotola identified other key areas where Nollywood needs to catch up, like production standards, proper pre-production planning, and financial accountability. She noted that Nigerian filmmakers are often more resourceful with money because it's their own, but this can sometimes lead to rushed shooting, fatigue, and even accidents.

Hollywood's strict working hours and production procedures offer valuable lessons, she believes. While acknowledging that both industries can learn from each other, she stressed the need for balance between taking breaks and taking excessive breaks.

She also called out the inadequate financial controls in some local film projects, especially when international organizations provide funding without ensuring proper procedures. She said producers who get money from funding bodies often spend it before the project even starts. She's pushing for production funds to be kept in escrow, instead of just handing them over to producers before a project even kicks off. International funders, take note!

Living Abroad: Mental Calm Over Lagos Wahala

Omotola also spoke about her decision to relocate to the United States, calling it one of her best decisions. She confessed to having turned down previous opportunities to move in 2010 and 2013, but the COVID-19 pandemic made her reconsider. After discussing it with her supportive husband, she made the move. "I didn’t want to ever look back and regret that this opportunity came at least three times in my life. There’s a reason why it keeps coming back," she explained.

Living in the US has brought her a new sense of calm, helping her to reassess the social pressures she faced in Lagos. She said she now feels so calm that when she comes back to Lagos, it almost seems like she did not grow up there. She described Lagos as hectic, with constant pressure to attend events, maintain appearances, and always impress people. California living, she says, has helped her become less concerned about public appearances and the expectations surrounding celebrity life.

It seems Omo Sexy has found her peace, but her call for better industry practices is loud and clear. Will Nollywood listen and give our stars their overdue envelopes?