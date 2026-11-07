Crayon don yarn say Mavin Records 'kill' him old self and Rema no be him friend again

Entertainment

Nigerian singer Crayon don burst out, accusing Mavin Records say they change him personality and even made him "sell my soul" before he blew up. To make matter worse, he also declared say him and label mate Rema are no longer friends.

He dropped all these bombshells in a series of posts on X that una no go see again because he don delete them. Crayon even drag music producer London, claiming say London dey ignore him apology messages.

In one of the deleted posts, Crayon lamented the loss of his old personality, blaming Mavin Records squarely. He wrote that Mavin killed the loving and playful old Crayon, and that he came in as an innocent boy from Ojo with great potential.

And the gbas gbos no stop there. Crayon also vexed about his friendship with Rema, stating plainly, "Me and Rema are no longer friends!" He claimed he had reached out to the 'Calm Down' crooner several times but got no response for six months.

As if that's not enough, Crayon still face London, accusing the producer of ignoring the apology messages he wrote.

This isn't the first time Crayon dey use social media to air his grievances with Mavin Records. Back in March, he came out criticizing the label's leadership and even went as far as saying "Don Jazzy na my boy," hinting say he fit dey plan to japa from the record company. Crayon joined Blowtime Entertainment, which is an imprint of Mavin Records, in May 2019.

Wetyn dey really happen for Mavin camp gan gan? Na pure drama and we dey here for it!