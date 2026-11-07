Rihanna dey ginger us with her new curly braid style for fall!

Entertainment

Rihanna, our favourite beauty mogul and chief trendsetter, don step out again o, this time serving us a brand new hairstyle that is turning heads. Spotted arriving at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, she was giving us cozy chic in a grey sweatsuit, paired with a long-haired shearling jacket from Meta Campania Collective. White shoes, sunnies, diamond hoops, and glossy lips completed the whole drip.

But let's be honest, the real star of the show na her hair! She rocked a half-up, braided, curly style that looks like a proper mix of box braids and curls. E get that extra drama and volume wey we all love. These braids, we sabi say na new update sha, because the braids first showed up on 29 October 2026, when she was last spotted out in Los Angeles. This woman knows how to switch it up!

No be today Rihanna start to pepper us with her hair game. Remember when she launched Fenty Hair in 2024? The whole beauty community just shouted, “Duh, that makes sense.” She's always been a hair-color chameleon and an icon who knows how to have serious fun with her hair. This latest look na just confirmation.

Our bad gyal has been fully embracing her curls lately. She attended the Dior show in Paris in September with her hair pulled up into a curly updo, and she also showed up at the Matières Fécales show rocking curly tendrils and a bun. She even gave us an Instagram beauty tutorial last month, showcasing some looser, soft curls. Na her season to let the curls breathe!

So, if you've been sitting on the fence about trying a new protective style or just letting your natural curls pop, consider this a direct sign from Rihanna herself. The weather is getting cooler, less humid, which means it’s the perfect time to experiment or go back to that style you love. Go ahead, pepper dem!

Which Rihanna hair era has been your absolute favourite, abeg?