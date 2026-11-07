lil baby drops new album, 'fresh' — and it's a whole vibe!

Entertainment

wahala for who no get data! grammy award-winning rapper lil baby don finally release him highly anticipated new album, 'fresh'. the 17-track project landed yesterday, 6th november, and e sure us say e go choke everywhere.

this album continue to show why lil baby no be your mate, bringing him signature sound and some serious heavyweight collaborations. the track 'dead fresh', produced by none other than pharrell williams, don already dey make serious waves. that jam spent twelve weeks on the billboard hot 100, peaking at number eighteen. imagine, e even first drop at louis vuitton’s spring/summer 2027 menswear show in paris! no wonder why the track don top both urban and rhythmic radio charts.

but wait, there's more! 'fresh' get ogbonge features from future, young thug, and rylo rodriguez. these three join forces on 'all my partnas', and rylo also bless 'in your head' with him verse. you know say lil baby no dey dull when it comes to bringing the heat with him friends.

this fresh drop follow another mad successful period for the atlanta native. remember him previous album, 'wham'? that one debuted at number one on the billboard 200 – him fourth time doing that! with over 30 billion global streams, my guy don cement him position as one of hip-hop’s biggest names. and as if that's not enough, lil baby don announce a special hometown birthday celebration, 'lil baby: fresh prince of atlanta', wey go happen at state farm arena on 5th december. this one go be proper shutdown!

so, if you still dey dull, go stream 'fresh' now. this man truly rounding off 2026 in style, abi? which track you feeling the most?