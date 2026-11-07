Fola Still Doing Levels: 'Miss You II' Locks Down the Top 10 No. 1 Spot!

Entertainment

Your boy Fola is not playing with anybody, still holding it down strong at the number one position on the chart with his hit single, 'Miss You II', for the week dated 2 November 2026. This track has been giving consistent vibes, holding the top spot it also held last week.

For those who love to stay in tune, the chart is sponsored by Teezer and compiled from airplay figures and global chart rankings. This week it came with two major new entries.

New Blood Shakes the Table

One of the biggest gbas gbos this week is the arrival of two heavyweights, ready to challenge Fola's reign. Tiwa Savage made a grand entrance with her track 'African Baddie', snatching the number two spot straight out of the gate. Talk about a strong debut! She just slid right in, positioning herself right behind Fola, making us wonder if a new chart battle is about to start.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get crazier, Omah Lay also came through with a bang! His collaboration 'Back to Lagos', featuring the American rapper Gunna, debuted powerfully at number three. This international link-up just added another layer of heat to the chart, giving Omah Lay a solid presence and bringing that global flavour we all love.

Fola's Grip & Other Chart Climbers

As if holding the number one spot wasn't enough, Fola is showing us he's got range. His other track, '2AM in Toronto', which features Davido, is also making moves, climbing one spot from number seven to number six. Two songs in the Top 10? Fola is literally owning this chart, reinforcing his position as the artist to beat.

Amidst all the new energy, some OGs are holding their ground and making positive shifts. Mr Eazi’s 'Comfort', featuring Molly, decided to stay put at number four, showing steady consistency. And for Asake, his track 'Gratitude' moved up one position from number six to number five, putting him squarely in this week's top five. Small movements, but big wins when everyone else is scrambling.

The Big Drops and Remaining Hitmakers

While some were celebrating, others were probably shaking their heads. This week brought some serious declines for popular tracks. Seyi Vibez felt the heat the most, as his track 'Ilome' took a massive fall of six positions, dropping from number two all the way to number eight. That’s a tough one, abi?

Rema’s 'Oh No' also had a rough week, dropping five places from number five to number ten. Eish, this chart life is not for the faint-hearted! Both Seyi Vibez and Rema will be looking to recover from significant drops. Meanwhile, Victony’s 'Slick Remix', featuring Don Toliver and Summer Walker, is listed at number seven, down one place. At least Olamide's 'Burukutu' decided to chill, maintaining its position at number nine.

Beyond the Top 10

The chart didn't just tell us about the top movers; it also brought some sweet throwbacks and special mentions. L.A.X’s classic tune 'Runaway' got the much-deserved 'Throwback' spotlight, reminding us of those old but gold hits. And for the 'Teezer of the Week' honours, Mayorkun’s 'Home Training' made the cut, alongside Omah Lay’s collaboration with Tiakola, 'Take'. Omah Lay getting a double mention this week? Dude is seriously on a roll!

Overall, the chart is giving us pure entertainment, with Fola holding strong at number one, new entries from Tiwa Savage and Omah Lay heating things up, and some surprising drops. Who do you think will snatch the crown next week, or will Fola just keep running things?