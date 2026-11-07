Wahala as late Diewait Ikpechukwu's daughter begs AGN to delete her dad's death post
The daughter of our beloved late Nollywood actor, Diewait Ikpechukwu, Chiamaka – you know her as Chiamax – don come out to beg the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to please, biko, remove their social media post announcing her father's death.
She shared an emotional video on her Instagram page, hours after the news say her veteran actor papa don pass on went viral.
With information from public sources, Wikipedia, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.