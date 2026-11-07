DJ Tunez and Shoday Say 'Na Money' – We're Listening!

Entertainment

Your favourite DJ Tunez has dropped a fresh single, 'Na Money', featuring the super talented Shoday, and if you ask us, it's already a whole mood. This track isn't playing games; it's a straightforward banger built around the idea that money actually solves a lot of problems. And let's be honest, who dey argue that one? This isn't just a song, it's a financial affirmation!

Shoday, who many know as Shodade Solomon Segun, didn't exactly come through the typical music industry gate. Before he blew up as a singer, he started out as a TikTok skit-maker. But music was his real calling, and he showed commitment by posting daily snippets for two whole years straight before his hit 'Caution' finally broke through in 2022. After that, there was no looking back. His track 'Paparazzi' with Fola didn't just hit number one on the Nigeria Top 100, it even made waves on the UK Afrobeats chart. Then came his debut album, HYBRID, which even featured big names like Kizz Daniel. So by the time DJ Tunez called him for this record, Shoday was already a proven act, not a gamble. He moved from phone screens to top charts, no be small thing at all!

Now, about DJ Tunez, born Michael Babatunde Adeyinka: this guy has been Wizkid's official DJ and a core part of the Starboy production engine since way back in 2015. He put himself squarely on the map with 'Iskaba' featuring Wande Coal in 2016. What makes Tunez different is he doesn't just make beats; he knows how to curate voices, bringing the right artists together to make magic. Records like 'Pami', which masterfully brought together Wizkid, Omah Lay, and Adekunle Gold, proved his skill. 'Na Money' follows this same winning formula perfectly. He picked the ideal voice in Shoday, crafted the perfect atmosphere, and now the message just hits different, giving us that extra push.

The theme? No long story here, my guy. Both artists are simply stating the pursuit of money as an everyday truth, without any unnecessary over-explaining or philosophy. This track is definitely here to ginger us all to chase our paper and secure the bag, because at the end of the day, as they say, 'Na Money'! So go spin 'Na Money' and tell us in the comments, is this the unexpected DJ Tunez collab you've been waiting for all year?