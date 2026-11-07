Ogun Crime Watch Urge Police to Invite Kunle Afod Over Accident Video

Entertainment

Ogun Crime Watch don call on the Nigeria Police Force to invite Nollywood actor Kunle Afod for questioning. The group dey accuse the actor of deliberately spreading misleading information and misrepresenting wetin really happen during Friday’s road accident for Saapade, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The drama started after Afod reportedly posted a video questioning the emergency response to the accident. But Ogun Crime Watch say the timing of that video dey raise serious questions. According to Comrade Olumide Martin, the President of the group, the state emergency response team arrived at the accident scene by 12:28 p.m. – and Afod’s video reportedly dropped just one minute later, at 12:29 p.m.

Ogun Crime Watch say this timeline raises questions, especially since emergency responders were already on ground attending to victims when the video went live. Dem vex well well, alleging that the video looked like it was calculated to paint the government response in a bad light, scatter public confidence, and even push a political agenda favourable to opposition interests.

E no stop there. The group further alleged that Afod’s intervention carried the mark of political communication, stressing that public safety and the welfare of accident victims should never turn into a tool for political or personal gain. Because of this, dem dey urge the police to investigate everything around the video, establish the facts, and see if any laws were broken by circulating potentially misleading information.

For their part, Ogun Crime Watch maintain say their stand no be to stop freedom of expression or legitimate criticism, but to demand responsibility, accuracy, and accountability, especially when public statements dey concern emergencies where human lives are involved.

The accident itself, which happened on Friday, involved a Mazda bus carrying 18 passengers. The bus reportedly had a tyre burst before crashing into a concrete barrier around the Saapade area. Thirteen passengers sustained injuries and were quickly taken to hospitals for medical attention.

Ogun Crime Watch don send their condolences to the victims and their families, wishing those in the hospital a quick recovery. Dem also use the opportunity to tell drivers to shine their eyes, keep to speed limits, avoid dangerous driving, maintain their vehicles, and follow Federal Road Safety Corps regulations to reduce accidents. And for public figures and social media influencers, dem say make una exercise restraint and verify information well before posting, because irresponsible commentary during emergencies fit cause unnecessary panic and mislead people.