Love Island Nigeria: Applications Open, But Na Real Thing?

Entertainment

Omo, the internet don catch fire with gist about Love Island Nigeria! Everywhere you turn, na the announcement say applications don open for the show. This hot news just dropped after Love Island UK 2026 crowned its winner, and right before Love Island All Stars even starts to shake tables. But hold on tight, because the question weighing on everyone's mind is a serious one: Is this Love Island Nigeria legit, or na audio money?

Love Island, that reality franchise we all claim we don't watch but secretly binge-watch till our eyes pain us, already has over 20 versions chilling globally. From the sunny beaches of Australia to the chilly vibes of Poland, dem dey everywhere. Now, it looks like Naija wants to throw its own cap in the ring, and fans are definitely wondering if this Nigerian version is the real deal.

On 3 November, an Instagram account, @loveislandng, finally gave us something to chew on. They dropped a brief, cute trailer featuring a suitcase carried by love balloons, announcing loud and clear that applications were open for hopefuls. The bio on their page even did us the honour of stating that the show is set to premiere on 20 December! Imagine!

The bio, straight to the point, reads: “Your next address could be the Villa 🏝️Applications are open. Premieres 20 December on ON TV, Spice and Soundcity.” You know how we Nigerians dey like correct drama, so fans who have been begging for a Nigerian spin-off for years were absolutely overjoyed. One fan, already ready for the madness, commented: “I expect the Nollywood sound effects and overly loud audio 😂.” E clear say everybody ready for premium entertainment.

But before we all start dreaming of coupling up in the villa and collecting our share of gbas gbos, we need to apply small brakes. As much as the excitement is choking us, some serious doubts are chilling in the background. Even though the @loveislandng account is following ITV Studios – the big OGs of Love Island – ITV Studios themselves have not, as of yet, associated with this supposed Nigerian version.

To add more pepper to the soup, some sharp-eyed fans are even suggesting that this whole application process could just be a data-farming scam. Imagine collecting people's details in the name of love, only for am to turn to something else! Na wa o, this country no dey finish with cruise. So, even though there’s a chance this could really be a brand new series set to premiere before the year runs out, it’s only fair to remain seriously skeptical until they drop the names of the real cast members.

So tell us, are you packing your bags for the villa, or are you waiting to see if this Love Island Naija is truly for us?