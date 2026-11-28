Entertainment

Wizkid released 'Final (Baba Nla)' as a standalone single in November 2015 under Star Boy Entertainment. The record didn't join any album project, so it just stood on its own with a runtime of two minutes and forty seconds.

Legendury Beatz handled the production on this Afrobeats track, and the work didn't go unnoticed. The production team bagged a Producer of the Year nomination at The Headies 2016.

The song itself also flew high at the same awards, picking up two nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Single. Let's be honest, the track perfectly captured that early Star Boy confidence we all loved.

Who doesn't love a song that can carry its own weight without needing an album to back it up?