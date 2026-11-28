Entertainment

Agbara Nla has officially pushed its box office earnings past ₦529 million, securing eighth place among the highest-grossing Nollywood films of all time. After eight weekends in cinemas, the movie overtook Gingerrr, which stands at ₦522.9 million. With close to 88,297 viewers, the film has also entered the top 20 highest-grossing releases in the history of Nigerian cinema.

The distributor, Nile Entertainment, shared a slightly different figure on Instagram, stating that the film had passed ₦528.9 million. In the post, the company thanked Nigerians for the support and urged those who have not seen the movie to visit cinemas where it is still showing.

The gospel hit's climb

For a faith-based film released in October, these numbers are unusual because it fell outside the typical December rush. The run started with a bang during paid previews, which earned about ₦70 million from 12,134 admissions. Nairametrics reported it as the biggest single-day preview gross for a Nollywood film, while the distributor put the figure above ₦71 million.

Between 2 and 4 October, the opening frame brought in ₦170.59 million from 28,468 admissions. This marked the biggest non-December opening for a Nollywood film and the third biggest opening on record, trailing only Behind The Scenes and Everybody Loves Jenifa. The movie further dominated the charts by staying in first place for five consecutive weekends.

It also set a pace for October debuts, becoming the earliest title from that month to clear the ₦400 million and ₦500 million marks. Most of the revenue came from Lagos, followed by Oyo and Abuja.

Standing in 2026

In the race for 2026, Agbara Nla is currently Nollywood's second-largest title of the year. It sits behind Call of My Life, which began its cinema run on 15 May and has gone beyond ₦900 million to lead the year's earnings.

As the film climbed the charts, it reached different milestones in stages. When it hit ₦513.4 million, the distributor described it as the best-performing faith-based movie ever made and the ninth biggest earner in Nollywood history. The growth slowed slightly over time, as each additional ₦100 million took longer to achieve than the previous one. Figures show the film was at ₦307.2 million on 15 October, reached ₦400 million by 25 October, and hit ₦513.3 million by 15 November.

Just before hitting the ₦500 million mark, the week-on-week drop in takings eased to around 13 per cent, which helped the movie maintain its position against new competition. However, when five new films debuted on 13 November, the takings dropped by about 39 per cent.

The road to ₦600 million

The next target for the film is ₦550 million, a goal that was about ₦21 million away when the most recent numbers were published. To reach ₦600 million, the film needs roughly ₦71 million more.

Whether it hits that higher mark depends on how fast the weekly takings continue to shrink. Given the 39 per cent drop seen after the November 13 openings, ₦600 million is viewed as a distant prospect, making ₦550 million the more likely stopping point.

About the remake

Agbara Nla is a modern re-imagining of Mike Bamiloye's 1993 Christian classic, which was later released as The Ultimate Power in 1994. The story follows Muwonleru, a village controlled by a powerful herbalist named Isawuru. Mike Bamiloye plays the role of Isawuru, while his sons, Joshua and Damilola, directed the film.

Mike and Gloria Bamiloye founded Mount Zion Faith Ministries in 1985, producing hundreds of films and stage plays, including The Train, Abattoir, and Abejoye. Mike Bamiloye had announced the 1 October release date back in June, noting that the film was remade and repackaged in a higher grade. While Blue Pictures Distribution was earlier named as the overseer for the nationwide release, Nile Entertainment is the distributor now announcing the milestones.

Who is going to stop this gospel wave?