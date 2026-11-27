Entertainment

Carol Bescoby thought she was just a lucky competition winner when she was called onto the stage at the Winter Gardens Blackpool. She went up there with her partner, Paul McCarthy, during the Michael Starring Ben show, but the competition was only a cover story.

Ben Bowman, the Michael Jackson impersonator, handed the microphone over to McCarthy. Instead of claiming a prize, McCarthy got down on one knee and popped the question right there. Bescoby, who is 46 and from Worksop in Nottinghamshire, said yes, which brought a huge wave of relief to her partner and total delight to everyone in the packed theatre.

The plan behind the magic

This whole thing was not a random act. Paul McCarthy revealed that he got the idea for the surprise proposal after Bescoby told him she wanted to attend the show at the Opera House in the Winter Gardens for her birthday. To make it happen, he contacted James Baker Productions, the team behind the show, to get them to help him pull off the stunt.

McCarthy admitted that he had been planning the surprise for months. He wanted the moment to be special for Bescoby because of how much he loves her. The staff at the Winter Gardens were all in on the secret.

Tension on stage

Bescoby said she was so nervous going up on the stage and could not see anyone in the crowd because of the lights.

Ben Bowman also admitted he had some worries that Bescoby might actually say no. The staff at the Winter Gardens had been worried too. Bowman said that even though he has performed in front of 72,000 people before, he was more nervous during this proposal than he was during those massive shows.

Post-proposal vibes

After the big 'yes', the celebration continued. Lynda Baker, who is the front-of-house manager at the Winter Gardens, had champagne on ice waiting for the couple. She described the experience as exciting for both the audience and the staff who got to be part of the moment.

Bowman mentioned that this was the first proposal he has ever had during one of his shows. He believed the King of Pop would have loved the situation and even joked to the crowd that he would now have to get a new hat.

The couple, who have been together for just over a year, are now looking forward to their future. They mentioned that they are planning a church wedding and told Bowman that he would be more than welcome to attend the ceremony.

Michael Jackson, known as the King of Pop, was a global cultural figure whose influence on music, dance, and fashion created a massive legacy of fans and impersonators worldwide. The event took place at the Winter Gardens, a large entertainment complex in Blackpool that includes a theatre and ballroom.