Entertainment

Jux has officially released his new song "Tension", featuring Tiwa Savage and Shoday. He confirmed the collaboration and the release on his Instagram page after sharing a few teasers to get fans ready.

The track is a proper mix of different musical backgrounds, blending an East African and West African identity. Tiwa Savage brings her established vocal presence to the record, while Shoday adds a fresh Nigerian Afrobeats perspective, with all three artists sharing the spotlight.

We love to see these cross-border links, and having Tiwa on a track always adds that extra spice. Let's hope this one is a certified banger.