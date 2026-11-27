Jux brings Tiwa Savage and Shoday together on new track "Tension"
Jux has officially released his new song "Tension", featuring Tiwa Savage and Shoday. He confirmed the collaboration and the release on his Instagram page after sharing a few teasers to get fans ready.
The track is a proper mix of different musical backgrounds, blending an East African and West African identity. Tiwa Savage brings her established vocal presence to the record, while Shoday adds a fresh Nigerian Afrobeats perspective, with all three artists sharing the spotlight.
We love to see these cross-border links, and having Tiwa on a track always adds that extra spice. Let's hope this one is a certified banger.
With information from public sources, Wikipedia, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.