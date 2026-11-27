Entertainment

Brymo has appealed for the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, to be named after the late actor Pete Edochie. In a video shared on his official Instagram page on Wednesday 25 November 2026, the singer, whose real name is Olawale Ashimi, paid tribute to the actor, describing him as "one of the greatest men".

Brymo expressed his wish for the legacy of the actor to live on through the memories of his fans and his screen work, adding, "May you live forever in our hearts, and on our screens".

This appeal comes after the Federal Government renamed the facility the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in 2024. That decision was made to mark the 90th birthday of the literary icon, and President Tinubu described it as a tribute to Soyinka’s contributions to human rights advocacy, theatre, and literature. Soyinka won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1986.

The renovated theatre was formally inaugurated under the new name on 1 October 2025, as part of the activities for Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

Pete Edochie, who was honoured with the national award of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), began his career as a broadcaster in 1967. He became a household name through his acting roles in Nollywood over several decades, most notably for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the 1987 television adaptation of Things Fall Apart.