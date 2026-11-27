Entertainment

Richard Mofe-Damijo and Joke Silva starred in a stage play on November 7. They starred in the stage play A Husband’s Wife at the Wole Soyinka Centre for CANEX, and the energy was something else. No fewer than 2,000 people showed up to watch the drama, and the whole thing ended with a standing ovation. Let's be honest, seeing that many people pack a room for live theatre is the kind of energy we love to see.

Written by Tyrone Terrance and directed by Bunmi Adewale, with music by Kehinde Oretimehin, the play is a domestic drama set in contemporary Lagos. It follows the volatile marriage of Tomi and Femi. The tension starts immediately when Tomi confronts her husband after her friend Susan reveals Femi is having an affair. The drama quickly shifts from a simple confrontation to raw emotional conflict, stripping back the fragile truths and hidden tensions that happen in marriages. Apparently, the final scene was so heavy it left the audience in total silence.

Soji Jacobs, the Executive Producer, was clearly feeling the vibe. He said, “Seeing more than 2,000 people fill the room for a Nigerian stage play, and stay with it to the final moment, shows the appetite that exists for live theatre of this calibre.” He also thanked CANEX for the platform, Afreximbank for backing the production, and the cast and crew for their hard work.

A Husband’s Wife was staged as part of the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX), which is all about promoting Africa's creative industries as a way to drive trade and investment.

Who doesn't love a good Lagos marriage scandal on stage?