Entertainment

Bimbo Ademoye has not held back in a deeply emotional open letter to her mentor and mother figure, Uduak Isong. On Monday, the actress took to Instagram to express her gratitude, stating that God deliberately ensured Uduak found her. She mentioned that she is always glad to be found by the producer.

While many people praise Bimbo for how she "carries" her mentor on her head, the actress laughed this off. She pointed out that the reality is the opposite, suggesting that Uduak's neck probably hurts from carrying her for years. According to Bimbo, Uduak has spent 10 years wanting nothing but her success and cheering her on as if her own life depended on it.

The secret behind Bimboademoyetv

One of the biggest reveals in the tribute is the role Uduak played in Bimbo's digital presence. Bimbo shared that Uduak was the one who started her YouTube channel, Bimboademoyetv. The producer apparently woke up one day and sent her a link to the channel, telling her to do whatever she wanted with it because she was tired of other people making money off Bimbo and knew the potential she possessed.

Since the channel started in 2022, Uduak has religiously managed it without taking a single kobo. Bimbo recounted a specific time she called to complain about slow internet making it impossible to upload content. Despite having left her laptop at home, Uduak left her workplace and rushed back home just to help Bimbo upload the content so she could meet her deadline. Bimbo also mentioned that she often calls to cry and complain about people stealing her content and putting it on their own channels, to which Uduak simply responds that "mommy will handle it."

More than just movie roles

The relationship goes beyond professional guidance. Bimbo revealed that she has begged Uduak several times to stop paying her for her films, but the producer vehemently refuses. Instead of stopping, Uduak has been increasing the pay every other day.

Bimbo noted that Uduak has never taken credit for her success. Even though she has been a huge part of it, Uduak insists that Bimbo was always going to be successful and that God simply used her to make the process faster. Bimbo described Uduak as her rock, her shoulder, her gist partner, her ATM, and her everything, stating that in this life and the next, it would still be her.

The career breakthrough

Bimbo Ademoye and Uduak Isong share a close bond rooted in a long professional history. The producer gave the actress her career breakthrough when she cast her in the 2015 feature film, 'It's About Your Husband'. Bimbo continues to credit Uduak for the success she has achieved in the industry.