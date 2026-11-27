Entertainment

Afeez Oyetoro, whom we all know as Saka, has opened up about the deep loyalty of his wife, Laide. Speaking on the 'Agbaletu Uncensored' show, the actor explained that Laide chose to spend her life with him long before the fame and fortune associated with his Saka character arrived.

Saka shared that when they tied the knot, he had absolutely nothing to his name. No car, no house, and no wealth. He didn't sugarcoat their early days, describing their living situation as a tiny room that was as hot as an oven. Despite the heat and the lack of money, Laide stood by him through it all.

Because of this, Saka says he cannot walk away from her in this lifetime. He describes Laide as his soulmate and his destined partner who respects his position as the head of the family. He believes she is a good woman who allows him to be the man of the house.

Peace over drama

Even in a world where celebrity couples love a good public spat, Saka says his home is different. While they occasionally have differences of opinion and do not always see eye to eye, they have never resorted to quarrelling openly. He credits this peace to his wife's deep understanding and her unwavering patience over their years together.

Saka concluded his message with a heartfelt prayer for divine protection over her life. He expressed his deep affection for her, calling her an incredible blessing and acknowledging the immense contributions she made to his success.

To put it in his own words: “She married me, Afeez Oyetoro, not Saka. She married me when there was nothing, no car, no house, nothing at all. Inside oven, that’s where she got married to me. The room was as hot as oven.” He added: “Even when we don't see eye to eye, we have never quarreled openly. She has always been a woman of deep understanding.”

Who doesn't want a partner that sees the vision before the money enters the account?