Entertainment

Rihanna has officially taken over the Lady Dior 2027 campaign, and let's just say she's reminding everyone why she is the queen of effortless style. In this latest set of visuals, she blends a sharp, tailored aesthetic with a modern, transparent twist that makes the whole look feel fresh and high-end.

As the founder of Fenty Beauty and a global style icon, Rihanna has a way of making even the most structured pieces look relaxed. This time, she is fronting the campaign in a look that plays with the contrast between classic menswear and sheer elements, proving once again that she can handle any fashion direction with total confidence.

The Style Breakdown

For this shoot, the look starts with a crisp white shirt from the Summer 2027 Men's Collection. To keep it from looking too formal, the top buttons were left undone, and the shirt features oversized cuffs that add to the relaxed vibe.

But the real magic happens with the layering. Rihanna wore a sheer black pinstriped jacket over the shirt. The jacket mimics a classic blazer, complete with lapels, buttons, and patch pockets, but the transparency gives it a modern edge. To match, she wore dark trousers that also feature a transparent striped overlay, adding movement and texture to the monochrome outfit.

The Accessories and Glam

The centerpiece of the campaign is the Mini Lady Dior Bag with Chain. This particular piece comes in Two-Tone Latte and Black Cannage lambskin, featuring silver-finish D.I.O.R. charms and a detachable black leather bow. The bag is designed for versatility with a removable chain strap, meaning it can be carried by hand or worn crossbody. For those wondering about the price tag, this signature design retails for $5,900.

Her beauty look was kept refined to let the sharp tailoring take the lead. Rihanna's dark hair was styled in loose, tousled curls with a few strands framing her face. The makeup was understated, with lightly defined eyes, warm blush, and nude brown lips outlined with a darker liner.

Behind the Campaign

Creative director Jonathan Anderson reimagined the campaign by focusing on fluid tailoring and expressive silhouettes. To achieve this, movement director Stephen Galloway emphasized natural poses, such as Rihanna standing with one hand tucked into her pant pocket while holding the structured handbag in the other.

Styled by Jahleel Weaver, the campaign is a celebration of individuality and layered textures. The visuals showcase a mix of pieces from the Dior Spring 2027 Homme, Fall 2026 Couture, and Resort 2027 collections. The overall result manages to keep the heritage of the Lady Dior bag in the spotlight while giving the brand a fresh, contemporary interpretation.

Honestly, the sheer-on-sheer layering is a bold move, but on Rihanna, it just looks like a Tuesday. Who else is pulling off menswear this well?