Entertainment

"Champagne," featuring Congolese singer Ferré Gola, is the eighth track on the 16-song album released under The African Princess Label.

This collab blends Tanzanian and Congolese sounds, adding to a project that features artists from across Africa and beyond. Ferré Gola joins a heavy international guest list that includes Tiwa Savage, Johnny Drille, Bobby Valentino, Nyashinski, KiDi, Sheebah, Rayvanny, Jux, and Marioo.

Let's be honest, bringing in this many names gives the project a massive vibe while keeping Nandy as the main star. It is the kind of cross-border energy we love to see in Afrobeats and beyond.

Who is winning this collab, Nandy or Ferré Gola?