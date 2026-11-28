Entertainment

Sarah Martins has called out the trend of marriage shaming, reminding everyone that getting married is a personal choice and not some trophy for achievement. In a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday 25 November 2026, the actress made it clear that marriage should not be used to measure a person's worth.

While she admitted that marriage is a beautiful partnership built on love, commitment, and companionship, she warned against treating it as the ultimate definition of happiness or success. She told her followers to celebrate the union when it happens, but to stop using it to shame others.

According to the actress, "Marriage is not an achievement or a measure of a person’s worth". She ended her message with a sharp reminder: "Stop marriage shaming people. It's a choice not an achievement!"

Honestly, it's about time we stop acting like a wedding ring is a PhD or a promotion at work. Why is everyone so obsessed with who is married and who isn't?