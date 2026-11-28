Entertainment

Linda Ejiofor has revealed that producers stopped casting her in intimate and kissing roles once she got married. Speaking with Toke Makinwa, the actress explained how her marriage impacted the types of roles she gets in Nollywood.

While the producers stopped giving her those scenes, Linda is not doing the same thing to her husband, actor Ibrahim Suleiman. She maintained that she has no issue with him taking on kissing roles in his movies, as acting is their job.

Linda supports his career choices and pointed out the practical side of the hustle, saying: "I personally have no issue with my husband kissing. It is his choice because it is our job. And if he stops, where will he get money from?"

It is a very mature take, honestly. Instead of the usual drama we see with celebrity couples, Linda is basically saying that the grind must continue and the money must flow. We love to see a supportive partner who understands that a script is just a script.

Linda and Ibrahim Suleiman tied the knot in November 2018. Their traditional wedding happened on 8 November 2018, and they followed it up with a white wedding on 11 November 2018 in Lagos. The couple has a son named Keon.