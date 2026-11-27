Entertainment

Family, friends and colleagues of late Nollywood actor Francis Duru described him as a humble friend, devoted family man and talented actor during a Service of Songs and Night of Tributes held on Wednesday night in Abuja. The event took place at the Family Worship Centre, Wuye Branch, where the actor worshipped.

The gathering attracted mourners and dignitaries from across the country, including stakeholders from the entertainment industry. Those present celebrated Duru's life and his contributions to the Nigerian film industry.

Francis Duru was a Nigerian actor and a former interim president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria in 2010. He was also a United Nations Ambassador of Peace award recipient in 2007.

A legend of humility

Actor and politician Kenneth Okonkwo described Duru as a naturally gifted performer whose humility was legendary. Okonkwo stated, "Francis Duru is a very talented, natural actor. He was born to do what he did, and I am his fan." He noted that Duru's talent was evident in how he interpreted characters and claimed he did not know anyone in Nollywood who had enmity with him.

Okonkwo also revealed that he had privately reached out to Duru after the actor lost his son. He shared that Duru had spoken about the pain of watching his child suffer without being able to help. Based on this, Okonkwo urged people to support loved ones in difficult times, advising them to make that call even if the person may never admit they need it.

Nathaniel Chukwuemeka, representing the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), called Duru a committed member who supported colleagues' creative projects. He revealed that Duru sometimes appeared in public shows and movies without collecting payment as a gesture of goodwill. Chukwuemeka stated that Duru's death has left his colleagues deeply saddened.

Heartbreak and family bonds

In an emotional tribute, Adokiye Duru described her late husband as her rock, safe place and the anchor of their family. "I may no longer see your face, hear your voice or hold you close, but nothing can break the bond we share," she said.

She spoke about the double grief of losing her husband while the family was still mourning their son, Ifeanyi, questioning who would now stand with her and help carry the weight of caring for their children. Despite the pain, she expressed faith in God's comfort and promised to make her husband proud.

Their son, Sotonye Duru, described his father as a supportive, present and loving parent. He recalled that his father always reassured him of his availability, saying, "no matter how bad the situation is, call me, I’ll be there for you." Sotonye described him as a mentor, provider, protector and teacher, adding that while he played many roles on screen, the role of being a father was the most beautiful. He vowed to remember his father's daily prayers, humour and advice.

Their daughter, Frances, thanked the dignitaries, friends, church and colleagues for their support. She mentioned that the stories and tributes from people whose lives her father touched have given the family hope and reminded them that his impact stretched beyond their home.

Reflections on a brief life

Pastor Wilson Akuboh, the Head Pastor of the church's Wuye branch and a friend who first met Duru during a 1998 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) performance competition, delivered the sermon. He reflected on the brevity of life and the "illusion of immortality," warning that fame and earthly achievements cannot make someone live forever.

Akuboh urged those present to recognize that death is inevitable and to use their time meaningfully. He encouraged the congregation to embrace the Christian faith, stating that belief in Jesus Christ offers hope beyond physical death. He concluded that the biggest way to honour Duru would be to accept his God, noting, "He knew Jesus. He served Jesus. He loved Jesus. He lived for Jesus."