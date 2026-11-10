'Which Way' Movie Dey Force Nigerians To Talk About Domestic Wahala

Entertainment

Nollywood don drop another gbedu wey go make you think! The new musical drama, 'Which Way', produced by Jumafor Ajogwu, is bringing heavy conversations about domestic violence, childhood trauma, and family silence to the forefront. Ajogwu said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

The movie first showed face at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) for Lagos. Ajogwu, who is the oga patapata of UK-based Bold Pictures, produced 'Which Way' with Jide Okeke directing. E be like say this film really want us to look inside families and see how unresolved trauma dey affect everybody.

Dem say the story focus on Ladi, a mechanic for Lagos, whose own childhood wahala dey shape how he treats his wife, Beatrice, and their teenage daughter, Feyi. The film uses music and drama to show how violence and emotional pain can scatter children's lives and stick like glue for family relationships. No be small thing o.

Even serious bodies like the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) and people from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) were among the special guests at the premiere. To show say dem serious about support, the filmmakers even put cards with DSVA contact details – like their toll-free line, 0800-333-333, and WhatsApp line, 0904 271 2435 – on every seat. That’s solid!

Ajogwu explain say the whole idea for the film na to ginger people to finally confront those hard conversations wey we normally dey hide inside house. E say, “Most of us were raised with ‘what happens in this house stays in this house’. This film asks what that silence costs, especially for children”. Omo, this one hit different, no cap!

This movie's message dey come just before the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which is set to run from November 25 to December 10. So the timing is perfect to shake tables. The film na joint work from Bold Pictures, Afribold Pictures Network, and Future 6 Media.

Make we no lie, sometimes we just dey carry shoulder, but this kind film fit be the mirror wey we need to look into. You think this movie go make us finally air our dirty laundry?